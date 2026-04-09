Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Structure Therapeutics worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $94.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -67.23 and a beta of -1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Structure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Structure Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

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About Structure Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small?molecule therapies that target G protein?coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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