Sinclair, Inc. $SBGI Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,415 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Sinclair worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Sinclair by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,655,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after purchasing an additional 97,226 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Sinclair by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 302,160 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,617,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Sinclair by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 68,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Sinclair by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 668,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 212,040 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sinclair Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $980.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.03. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.25 million. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 64.27% and a negative net margin of 3.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sinclair from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sinclair from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sinclair from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Sinclair from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sinclair

Insider Buying and Selling at Sinclair

In other Sinclair news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 22,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $296,230.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,027 shares in the company, valued at $327,853.70. This represents a 47.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Weisbord sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $51,297.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 280,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,516.41. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,672 shares of company stock valued at $758,498. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) is a media and entertainment company headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Founded in 1971 as a single UHF television station operator, Sinclair has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest owners of local television stations in the United States. Over its history, the company has pursued a diversified portfolio that includes both traditional broadcast assets and newer digital platforms.

At its core, Sinclair operates over 190 television stations affiliated with the major national broadcast networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, The CW and MyNetworkTV.

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