Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $5.16 Million in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.16% of Interparfums as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interparfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interparfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $993,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Interparfums by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Interparfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interparfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Interparfums alerts:

Interparfums Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $90.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Interparfums, Inc. has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $142.61. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Interparfums Announces Dividend

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $386.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Interparfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPAR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Interparfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Interparfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Interparfums

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interparfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $1,820,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,066,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,178,357.82. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interparfums Profile

(Free Report)

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company’s core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interparfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interparfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.