Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.52 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January $UJAN

Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January accounts for 2.8% of Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 25.0% in the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 13.5% in the third quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period.

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Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of BATS UJAN opened at $43.36 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

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