Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,439 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBIN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $87,611,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 147.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,691,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,453 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $77,441,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $41,931,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 4,811.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 766,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after acquiring an additional 750,664 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBIN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE: FBIN), formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.