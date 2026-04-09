United States Antimony Co. $UAMY Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Free Report) by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,454 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of United States Antimony worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 405.0% in the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAMY. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Antimony in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of United States Antimony from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of United States Antimony in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UAMY opened at $8.84 on Thursday. United States Antimony Co. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -884.00 and a beta of -0.01.

United States Antimony Profile

(Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation is a specialized mining and chemical company focused primarily on the production and processing of antimony and antimony-based compounds. The company operates its own extraction and milling facilities to recover antimony metal and antimony trioxide, which serve as critical raw materials in industries such as flame retardants for plastics and textiles, catalysts for chemical processes, and additives for glass and ceramics. In addition to antimony, United States Antimony maintains smaller-scale gold and silver operations in Mexico that provide supplementary revenue streams and diversification of its mineral portfolio.

Founded in the mid-20th century, United States Antimony has evolved from a single?mine operator into a multinational enterprise with mining and processing sites in both the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading

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