JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,592 Shares of Seneca Foods Corp. $SENEA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of Seneca Foods worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SENEA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SENEA. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seneca Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Seneca Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Seneca Foods Stock Up 1.7%

SENEA opened at $159.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 4.34. Seneca Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.84 and its 200 day moving average is $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.03.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation is a leading producer and distributor of shelf-stable fruits, vegetables and fruit?based products. The company’s core activities include the processing, packaging and sale of canned fruits and vegetables, natural fruit juices, apple sauces and fruit?based snacks. Seneca Foods caters to both retail and foodservice markets, supplying national and international grocers, restaurant chains and food manufacturers with branded and private?label products.

Seneca Foods operates a network of manufacturing facilities and cold storage warehouses across North America, with key processing plants in New York, Michigan, California and Canada.

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