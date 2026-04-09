Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases 194,392 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF $ICLN

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 173.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,392 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,588,000. Sava Penzisko Drushtvo A.D. Skopje purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,816,000. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 1,073,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,624,000 after purchasing an additional 479,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 438,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 341,966 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 286,766 shares during the period.

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iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers. The Fund operates in a range of sectors, which include electric utilities, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, independent power producers and energy traders, commercial services and supplies, and electrical equipment.

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