Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) & Big Tree Cloud (NASDAQ:DSY) Financial Contrast

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) and Big Tree Cloud (NASDAQ:DSY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Colgate-Palmolive and Big Tree Cloud, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive 0 6 11 0 2.65 Big Tree Cloud 1 0 0 0 1.00

Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus price target of $94.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.34%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than Big Tree Cloud.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive 10.45% 353.72% 17.63% Big Tree Cloud N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Big Tree Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Big Tree Cloud”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive $20.38 billion 3.76 $2.13 billion $2.62 36.29 Big Tree Cloud $2.56 million 6.64 -$32.53 million N/A N/A

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Big Tree Cloud.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Big Tree Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of Big Tree Cloud shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Tree Cloud has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Big Tree Cloud on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items. This segment markets and sells its products under various brands, which include Colgate, Darlie, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, Irish Spring, Palmolive, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Lady Speed Stick, Speed Stick, EltaMD, Filorga, PCA SKIN, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Suavitel, and Soupline to a range of traditional and eCommerce retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. It includes pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals. Its Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs under the Hill's Science Diet brand; and a range of therapeutic pet products to help nutritionally support dogs and cats in different stages of health under the Hill's Prescription Diet brand. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Big Tree Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited manufactures and sells personal care products and other consumer goods. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Ploutos Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.