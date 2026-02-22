RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $309.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. Zacks Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Evercore upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $283.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP Robert Qutub sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.75, for a total value of $1,528,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,782.25. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,649,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,423,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,150,000 after buying an additional 128,245 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,220,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,494,000 after acquiring an additional 122,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,450,000 after acquiring an additional 31,599 shares during the period. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4,690.1% in the 4th quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 1,017,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,083,000 after acquiring an additional 996,266 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised longer?term and some full?year targets — notable upgrades include FY2027 to $41.00 (from $40.25), FY2026 to $36.34 (slightly up), and FY2028 to $42.80 — signaling an improved multi?year earnings outlook that could support valuation expansion. Zacks estimate upgrades

Zacks raised longer?term and some full?year targets — notable upgrades include FY2027 to $41.00 (from $40.25), FY2026 to $36.34 (slightly up), and FY2028 to $42.80 — signaling an improved multi?year earnings outlook that could support valuation expansion. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also increased several upcoming quarter forecasts (examples: Q4 2026 to $9.78 from $8.62; Q3 2026 to $4.62 from $4.52; Q4 2027 to $11.26), which may be viewed as positive for near?to?mid term earnings visibility. Zacks quarterly upgrades

Zacks also increased several upcoming quarter forecasts (examples: Q4 2026 to $9.78 from $8.62; Q3 2026 to $4.62 from $4.52; Q4 2027 to $11.26), which may be viewed as positive for near?to?mid term earnings visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks kept a “Hold” rating on RNR and left the consensus current full?year estimate contextually unchanged (the street consensus referenced is $26.04 FY). That maintains an overall neutral analyst stance despite the estimate tinkering. Zacks rating

Zacks kept a “Hold” rating on RNR and left the consensus current full?year estimate contextually unchanged (the street consensus referenced is $26.04 FY). That maintains an overall neutral analyst stance despite the estimate tinkering. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several near?term quarterly estimates — including Q1 2026 (11.44 ? 10.86), Q2 2026 (11.71 ? 11.07), Q1 2027 (12.31 ? 11.90) and Q2 2027 (12.46 ? 12.22). Those downgrades can pressure short?term sentiment and help explain the intraday share weakness. Zacks quarterly cuts

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $298.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.24. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $219.00 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.33.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $13.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.59 by $2.75. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 2.82%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, specializing in property catastrophe, casualty, and specialty lines. Established in 1993 and headquartered in Bermuda, the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RNR. With a focus on underwriting and risk assessment, RenaissanceRe offers tailored programs designed to help insurers and corporations manage exposure to natural disasters, liability claims, and other complex risks.

The company operates through two primary segments: Reinsurance and Insurance.

