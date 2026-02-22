Reviewing Energizer Resources (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF)

Profitability

This table compares Surge Battery Metals and Energizer Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surge Battery Metals N/A -59.46% -57.62% Energizer Resources -2,712.16% -71.27% -34.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surge Battery Metals and Energizer Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surge Battery Metals N/A N/A -$7.19 million ($0.04) -12.21 Energizer Resources $710,000.00 70.47 -$23.26 million ($0.17) -1.59

Volatility and Risk

Surge Battery Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energizer Resources. Surge Battery Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energizer Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Surge Battery Metals has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer Resources has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Copper Creek Gold Corp. and changed its name to Surge Exploration Inc. in April 2018. Surge Battery Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Energizer Resources

NextSource Materials Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

