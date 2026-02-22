KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KBR. Weiss Ratings raised KBR from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE KBR opened at $42.75 on Friday. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 75.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in KBR in the third quarter worth $32,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

