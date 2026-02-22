Head-To-Head Survey: Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) and Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Barings Participation Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 7.22% 8.30% 7.05% Barings Participation Investors N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Westwood Holdings Group and Barings Participation Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Barings Participation Investors 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Barings Participation Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Westwood Holdings Group pays out 75.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings Participation Investors has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Barings Participation Investors”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $97.76 million 1.60 $7.06 million $0.79 21.08 Barings Participation Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Westwood Holdings Group has higher revenue and earnings than Barings Participation Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Barings Participation Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group beats Barings Participation Investors on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers. The fund also seeks to invest in warrants, conversion rights, or other equity related instruments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard and Poor's Industrials Composite, Russell 2000 Index, Lehman Brothers U.S. High Yield Index, and Lehman Brothers Intermediate U.S. Credit Index. The fund was formerly known as Babson Capital Participation Investors. Barings Participation Investors was formed on April 7, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

