NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

NAMS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright upgraded NewAmsterdam Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 2.7%

NAMS opened at $35.58 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.06.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.23). NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 906.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92 million. Equities analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 6,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,243.25. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 75,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $2,719,986.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,150. This trade represents a 83.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,647 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,050. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAMS. Capital World Investors grew its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,822,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,986 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 42.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,198,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 131.2% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,525 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $38,062,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 54.5% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,013,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,566,000 after buying an additional 1,062,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NewAmsterdam Pharma

Here are the key news stories impacting NewAmsterdam Pharma this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a “Strong?Buy” and published aggressive multi?year EPS forecasts (FY2027: $2.36, FY2028: $3.83, FY2029: $7.02, FY2030: $7.87), signaling expectation of a large revenue/earnings inflection in coming years. HC Wainwright estimates reported on MarketBeat

HC Wainwright reiterated a “Strong?Buy” and published aggressive multi?year EPS forecasts (FY2027: $2.36, FY2028: $3.83, FY2029: $7.02, FY2030: $7.87), signaling expectation of a large revenue/earnings inflection in coming years. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright also published near?term estimates showing continued losses in 2026 (quarterly EPS roughly -$0.34 to -$0.59; FY2026: -$1.62). That underscores a recovery thesis that is back?loaded — positive if the company hits milestones, but a risk until revenue ramps. HC Wainwright near-term estimates on MarketBeat

HC Wainwright also published near?term estimates showing continued losses in 2026 (quarterly EPS roughly -$0.34 to -$0.59; FY2026: -$1.62). That underscores a recovery thesis that is back?loaded — positive if the company hits milestones, but a risk until revenue ramps. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street Zen lowered NAMS to a “Sell,” introducing a conflicting viewpoint that can create short?term pressure or increased volatility as investors weigh competing analyst calls. NewAmsterdam Pharma Lowered to Sell by Wall Street Zen

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small?molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small?molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

