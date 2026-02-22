Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Upgraded to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Lion Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lion Group presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Lion Group Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of Lion Group stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Lion Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1.47) million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lion Group stock. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Marex Group plc owned approximately 84.76% of Lion Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform. The company's trading platform allows users to trade various futures products on futures exchanges worldwide, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Singapore Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange, and Eurex Exchange; stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Hong Kong Stock Exchange; and the People's Republic of China stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange that are eligible for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs.

