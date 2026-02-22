Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PENG. Weiss Ratings downgraded Penguin Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Penguin Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PENG opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.13 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. Penguin Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Penguin Solutions had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $343.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. Penguin Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Penguin Solutions will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penguin Solutions

In other news, SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $25,614.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 122,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,711.54. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penguin Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Penguin Solutions by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Penguin Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Penguin Solutions by 4,131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period.

About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Stories

