ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.54.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.0%

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $113.80. The company has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.78.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152,410. This trade represents a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,645,397 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,318,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037,873 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 66.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,883,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $707,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,315 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,778,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $966,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,803 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,595,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $336,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,156 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,450,162 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,880,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,645 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

