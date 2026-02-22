Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Element Solutions from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.48%.The business had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.51%.

In related news, insider Matthew Liebowitz sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $984,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 117,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,653.80. This represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 125,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 27.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company’s solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

