LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $88.16. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $71.42 and a 52 week high of $105.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,240.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 398,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after acquiring an additional 381,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 231,157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 35.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,541,000 after purchasing an additional 216,919 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 115,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,351,000 after buying an additional 105,921 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company’s offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre’s product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.