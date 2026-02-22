Brokerages Set XPENG Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV) PT at $25.42

Shares of XPENG Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.1846.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Securities Group raised XPENG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of XPENG in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Macquarie Infrastructure set a $26.00 price objective on shares of XPENG and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of XPENG in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 price target on XPENG in a research note on Wednesday.
NYSE XPEV opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.16. XPENG has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84.
XPENG Inc (NYSE: XPEV) is a China-based developer and manufacturer of smart electric vehicles. The company designs, engineers and sells battery-electric sedans and sport-utility vehicles along with related software and services. Founded in 2014, XPENG positions itself as a technology-driven automaker with a focus on vehicle connectivity, software-defined features and advanced driver assistance systems.
Product offerings center on passenger EVs spanning compact crossovers and midsize sedans, supported by in-house software platforms and over-the-air update capabilities.
