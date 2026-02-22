Insperity, Inc. (NSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on March 20th

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Insperity has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Insperity has a dividend payout ratio of 65.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Insperity to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Price Performance

NSP opened at $23.27 on Friday. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $877.83 million, a P/E ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Insperity had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Insperity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.720 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insperity will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company’s flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers’ compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.