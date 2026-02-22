Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 18.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 719,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,478,000 after acquiring an additional 111,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,766,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 373,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEIS. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.00.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $474,714.81. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,801.84. This represents a 21.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total value of $316,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,702.70. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEIS opened at $331.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $334.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.41.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.12 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.25%.The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

