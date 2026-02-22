Syon Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 13,985 Eni SpA $E

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of E. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in ENI by 179.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in ENI by 2,488.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 84.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on E. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, December 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. Eni SpA has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16.

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm’s activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low?carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

