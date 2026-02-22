9,217 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Purchased by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 90.5% during the third quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of XLG stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $60.63.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

