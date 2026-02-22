Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,772 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 110,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 188,600.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 54,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $55.78 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

