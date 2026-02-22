MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (MGYOY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság to post earnings of $0.1939 per share and revenue of $6.9460 billion for the quarter.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

Shares of MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS: MGYOY) is a Hungary?based integrated oil and gas company engaged in exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of hydrocarbons. Its upstream activities encompass exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas across Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. In its downstream segment, MOL operates refineries and a network of service stations under the MOL and Slovnaft brands, supplying fuels, lubricants and speciality petrochemical products to industrial and retail customers.

The company’s petrochemicals division manufactures olefins, polyolefins and other chemical intermediates for use in plastics, packaging and automotive components.

