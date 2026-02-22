Albany International (AIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Albany International to post earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $292.3190 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

NYSE:AIN opened at $59.36 on Friday. Albany International has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $83.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently -57.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Albany International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,222,000 after buying an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Albany International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Albany International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 802,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 11,101.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 648,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 643,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Albany International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany’s products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

