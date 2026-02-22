Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beneficient in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Beneficient alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BENF

Beneficient Stock Up 10.1%

Institutional Trading of Beneficient

Beneficient stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. Beneficient has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beneficient stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Beneficient at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Beneficient

Here are the key news stories impacting Beneficient this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its Q4 2027 EPS forecast to $0.71, signaling an expectation of a stronger recovery in that later quarter. Sidoti raises Q4 2027 EPS

Sidoti raised its Q4 2027 EPS forecast to $0.71, signaling an expectation of a stronger recovery in that later quarter. Positive Sentiment: Yahoo Finance’s F3Q26 earnings recap highlights improvements in business operations, compliance and capital management — points that can support investor confidence and help justify recent buying interest. BENF: F3Q26 Earnings Recap

Yahoo Finance’s F3Q26 earnings recap highlights improvements in business operations, compliance and capital management — points that can support investor confidence and help justify recent buying interest. Positive Sentiment: A recent investor write-up outlines reasons for the stock’s earlier run-up (improved operations, restructuring progress and capital moves), which appears to be contributing to continued buying momentum. Why Beneficient’s (BENF) Stock Is Up 20.18%

A recent investor write-up outlines reasons for the stock’s earlier run-up (improved operations, restructuring progress and capital moves), which appears to be contributing to continued buying momentum. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Q3 2026 earnings call transcript is available for investors who want detail on management’s execution and forward commentary; this provides color but no new headline catalyst by itself. Q3 2026 earnings call transcript

The company’s Q3 2026 earnings call transcript is available for investors who want detail on management’s execution and forward commentary; this provides color but no new headline catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data is effectively zero (likely an anomalous or incomplete reporting result), so short positioning is not a meaningful near-term driver based on the published figures.

Reported short-interest data is effectively zero (likely an anomalous or incomplete reporting result), so short positioning is not a meaningful near-term driver based on the published figures. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti sharply lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast to ($5.93) from ($2.40), a large downward revision that increases uncertainty around the company’s medium-term profitability and is a clear negative for valuation and sentiment. Sidoti cuts FY2027 EPS sharply

Sidoti sharply lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast to ($5.93) from ($2.40), a large downward revision that increases uncertainty around the company’s medium-term profitability and is a clear negative for valuation and sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti also trimmed several near-term quarterly estimates (Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2026), indicating weaker expected results through much of FY2027 despite a small upward tweak to Q1 2027 — an overall negative for near-term earnings visibility. Sidoti trims multiple quarterly estimates

Beneficient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. The company offers Ben AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks, and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.