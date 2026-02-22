IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IDYA. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $39.28.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 345.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 547,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 424,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences is a clinical-stage precision oncology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies that exploit synthetic lethality in cancer cells. By targeting key DNA damage response pathways, the company aims to selectively kill tumor cells exhibiting specific genetic vulnerabilities while sparing healthy tissue. IDEAYA’s pipeline includes small-molecule inhibitors designed to address underserved tumor types, and its lead programs are advancing through Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in multiple oncology indications.

Central to IDEAYA’s approach is its Modular Approach to Precision (MAP) platform, which integrates proprietary genomic and functional screening technologies to identify critical cancer-specific dependencies.

