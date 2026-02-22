Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $100.00 price target on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FELE

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.07. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $78.87 and a 12 month high of $111.53.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $506.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,871,000 after buying an additional 74,700 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 47.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,246,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,881,000 after buying an additional 403,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,997,000 after buying an additional 24,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 703,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,243,000 after buying an additional 79,511 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world?leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.