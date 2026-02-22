ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore began coverage on ABB in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ABB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

ABBNY opened at $90.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ABB has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $91.67. The stock has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25.

ABB Ltd. is a global engineering and technology company headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, with roots dating to the 1988 merger of ASEA and Brown, Boveri & Cie. The company develops and supplies technologies that enable electrification, automation and digitalization across utility, industrial, transportation and infrastructure markets. ABB’s offerings span hardware, software and services designed to improve efficiency, reliability and sustainability for its customers.

ABB’s principal activities include electrification products and systems for power distribution and management; industrial and factory automation solutions; robotics and discrete automation for manufacturing; and motion technologies including electric motors and drives.

