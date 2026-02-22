Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 48.97% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $575.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 105.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,695 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $200,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 129.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,013,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,111,000 after buying an additional 571,536 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

