JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,287,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 512,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.49% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $130,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 47,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.63. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.38). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $336.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.420-7.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 96.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. UBS Group set a $113.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

