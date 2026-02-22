Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies from $8.15 to $8.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Hyperliquid Strategies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

Hyperliquid Strategies Trading Up 6.7%

Hyperliquid Strategies stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Hyperliquid Strategies has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $531.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($7.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyperliquid Strategies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Operations LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,327,000. Galaxy Group Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies during the fourth quarter worth about $15,167,000. Pantera Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies during the fourth quarter worth about $14,545,000. Feynman Point Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,431,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hyperliquid Strategies

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc, formerly known as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

