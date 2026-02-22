Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zenas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore started coverage on Zenas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zenas BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Get Zenas BioPharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Zenas BioPharma

Zenas BioPharma Stock Down 4.2%

Insider Transactions at Zenas BioPharma

Shares of Zenas BioPharma stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. Zenas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02.

In other news, Director Patricia L. Allen purchased 4,160 shares of Zenas BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $109,657.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,860 shares in the company, valued at $523,509.60. This represents a 26.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon O. Moulder, Jr. acquired 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 423,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,863.80. This represents a 15.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 202,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,185 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenas BioPharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Zenas BioPharma by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 42,172 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zenas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zenas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,845,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

About Zenas BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zenas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.