Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $38.39.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.03 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 252.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $93,674.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,421.20. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,997,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,174,000 after purchasing an additional 346,547 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,097,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $424,461,000 after acquiring an additional 354,246 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,289,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,544,000 after acquiring an additional 230,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,266,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,884,000 after acquiring an additional 242,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,975,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

