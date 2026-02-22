NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 112,874 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. $NUVB

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,874 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nuvation Bio worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,774,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Dongfang Liu sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,760. This trade represents a 89.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $9.75.
Nuvation Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small-molecule therapies for patients with cancer. The company employs an integrated research and development platform that spans target identification, preclinical evaluation, process chemistry, and early-stage clinical trials. By centralizing these capabilities, Nuvation Bio aims to accelerate the translation of promising drug candidates from laboratory research to first-in-human studies.
The company’s pipeline comprises multiple oncology programs, with small-molecule kinase inhibitors and targeted agents in Phase 1 development for both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
