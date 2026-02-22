NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 120.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $777,202,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,730,415,000 after purchasing an additional 734,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Autodesk by 18.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,544,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,125,988,000 after purchasing an additional 564,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 254.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 676,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $214,968,000 after purchasing an additional 485,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $367.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $390.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.96.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ADSK opened at $226.98 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.01 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

