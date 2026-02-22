NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 120.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $777,202,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,730,415,000 after purchasing an additional 734,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Autodesk by 18.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,544,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,125,988,000 after purchasing an additional 564,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 254.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 676,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $214,968,000 after purchasing an additional 485,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Autodesk committed $200M to World Labs as part of a $1B funding round and will advise the startup; the partnership aims to integrate World Labs’ 3D/spatial models with Autodesk workflows (initial focus: entertainment), signaling a push into spatial AI that supports long?term product differentiation and new platform opportunities. World Labs lands $1B, with $200M from Autodesk, to bring world models into 3D workflows
- Positive Sentiment: Street momentum: several analysts (e.g., Berenberg reiterated Buy with a $370 PT; JPMorgan earlier upgraded) signal confidence in Autodesk’s enterprise traction and AI/cloud strategy, which can support multiple quarters of re-rating if execution continues. Street Confidence Builds as Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Gains Enterprise Traction
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings/analysis: investors are focused on the company’s next report and commentary on cloud/AI transition (“SaaSpocalypse” pre?earnings debate); results and guidance will be the immediate catalyst. Autodesk: Pre-Earnings Assessment Of ‘SaaSpocalypse’
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data for February appears internally inconsistent (zeros/NaN), so it’s not a reliable near?term driver; ignore until clarified by exchanges or data providers.
- Negative Sentiment: Autodesk sued Google over the “Flow” trademark and announced a 7% global workforce reduction to reallocate resources toward cloud and AI — moves that could produce near?term charges, execution risk, and customer/PR noise, pressuring sentiment. Autodesk Sues Google And Cuts Jobs As Shares Screen Undervalued
- Negative Sentiment: Loop Capital cut its price target to $250 and moved to a Hold, reducing visible upside from some benches and signaling more cautious near?term expectations. Loop Capital cuts price target on Autodesk to $250 from $320, maintains Hold rating
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Autodesk Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of ADSK opened at $226.98 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.01 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.
The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.
