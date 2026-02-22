Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) EVP Sells $127,520.50 in Stock

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) EVP James Waltman Reid sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $127,520.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 118,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,286.27. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE LNC opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.35. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 6.46%.The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

