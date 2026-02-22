Insider Selling: Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Insider Sells $132,684.48 in Stock

Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of Alerian MLP ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,072,520.42. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alerian MLP ETN Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJB opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. Alerian MLP ETN has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

Alerian MLP ETN Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETN’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alerian MLP ETN Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETN by 23.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETN by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 133,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETN by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 194,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

