Insider Selling: Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Insider Sells $132,684.48 in Stock

Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of Alerian MLP ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,072,520.42. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alerian MLP ETN Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJB opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. Alerian MLP ETN has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $34.64.
Alerian MLP ETN Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETN’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.
Alerian MLP ETN Company Profile
The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
