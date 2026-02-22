Insider Selling: Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) EVP Sells $167,178.55 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel Bartlett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $167,178.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 586,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,104,886.09. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $122.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.33. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. SB Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Catalyst Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 57,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, Bauman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.