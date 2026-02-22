GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $750,000 Investment in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,219 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 62.5% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.3% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 44,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $2,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EXP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 target price on Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.40.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $235.54 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $191.91 and a 52-week high of $243.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $555.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.41 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 18.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company’s primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

