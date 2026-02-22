NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Dahring Cusmano LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dahring Cusmano LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $289.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.99 and a 200 day moving average of $275.07. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $298.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups. The first group includes companies that manufacture health care equipment and supplies or provide health care related services (such as distributors of health care products, providers of basic health care services, and owners and operators of health care facilities and organizations).

