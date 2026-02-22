Analysts Set FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Price Target at $358.00

Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on FedEx from $355.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore increased their price target on FedEx from $288.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $388.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $391.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.56 and its 200-day moving average is $271.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. FedEx’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 632 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

