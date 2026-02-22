Brokerages Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) PT at $47.24

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.2414.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Key Headlines Impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,588,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,349,764,000 after buying an additional 18,660,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,688,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,762,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,447,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,162,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,294,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,675,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,111,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,859,211,000 after purchasing an additional 606,190 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent reported results showed a slight beat on EPS and revenue, with year?over?year revenue growth and strong margins/ROE — evidence the core business remains profitable and supports longer?term cash flow. (Earnings release Feb. 3 commentary)

Recent reported results showed a slight beat on EPS and revenue, with year?over?year revenue growth and strong margins/ROE — evidence the core business remains profitable and supports longer?term cash flow. (Earnings release Feb. 3 commentary) Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance valuation piece walks through how analysts are digesting Chipotle’s 2026 guidance and plans to reinvest in margins. The article frames the reinvestment plan as a reason for near?term margin pressure but possibly constructive for sustaining growth, leaving valuation views mixed. A Look At Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Valuation As Analysts React To 2026 Guidance And Margin Reinvestment Plans

A Yahoo Finance valuation piece walks through how analysts are digesting Chipotle’s 2026 guidance and plans to reinvest in margins. The article frames the reinvestment plan as a reason for near?term margin pressure but possibly constructive for sustaining growth, leaving valuation views mixed. Neutral Sentiment: A Motley Fool piece examines where CMG could be in a year, noting the stock’s recent large trailing?12?month decline and exploring scenarios. It’s more analytical than a clear buy/sell signal, adding to mixed investor views. Where Will Chipotle Mexican Grill Be in 1 Year?

A Motley Fool piece examines where CMG could be in a year, noting the stock’s recent large trailing?12?month decline and exploring scenarios. It’s more analytical than a clear buy/sell signal, adding to mixed investor views. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued widespread cuts to near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026, FY2026, FY2027 and beyond) and maintains a “Strong Sell” stance. Those downgrades compress forward earnings expectations and are a principal driver of downward pressure on CMG’s share price today. MarketBeat coverage of CMG / Zacks revisions

Zacks Research issued widespread cuts to near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026, FY2026, FY2027 and beyond) and maintains a “Strong Sell” stance. Those downgrades compress forward earnings expectations and are a principal driver of downward pressure on CMG’s share price today. Negative Sentiment: Another Motley Fool column argues Chipotle is interesting but recommends an alternative (Dutch Bros) as a better growth purchase — reinforcing rotation risk away from CMG among retail investors. Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Is Interesting, but Here’s What I’d Buy Instead

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $58.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

