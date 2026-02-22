Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) PT at C$22.00

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$26.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of C$5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.49. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$7.72 and a one year high of C$27.55.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$531.63 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 8.32%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada.

