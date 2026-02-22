WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $276.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp set a $340.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on WESCO International from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on WESCO International from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $297.17 on Thursday. WESCO International has a one year low of $125.21 and a one year high of $319.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.42). WESCO International had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-16.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WESCO International will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 2,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $831,269.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,734,837.65. The trade was a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,114 shares of company stock valued at $6,128,353 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in WESCO International by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 788.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value?added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

