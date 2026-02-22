Brokerages Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT at $67.40

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 12th.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEGA

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $240,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 112,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,140.55. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 14,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $833,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 131,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,616,907.27. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,405 shares of company stock worth $5,896,127. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Pegasystems by 274.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 321.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $68.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Pegasystems had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $504.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Pegasystems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems’ offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.