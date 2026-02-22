Boston Beer (SAM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Boston Beer to post earnings of ($2.32) per share and revenue of $381.7510 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $234.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.57 and a 200-day moving average of $213.82. Boston Beer has a one year low of $185.34 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 340.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 647,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,801,000 after acquiring an additional 500,120 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 112,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,467,000 after buying an additional 82,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $246.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.19.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc (NYSE: SAM) is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer’s flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

