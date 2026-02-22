AdaptHealth (AHCO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect AdaptHealth to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $832.5060 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings raised AdaptHealth from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,774.35. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 318.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, Inc operates as a leading provider of home medical equipment (HME) and related services in the United States. The company focuses on delivering respiratory care, mobility solutions and bathroom safety products to patients with chronic and acute medical needs. Through its comprehensive service offerings, AdaptHealth aims to enhance quality of life and clinical outcomes for patients who require long-term support outside of a hospital setting.

The company’s respiratory portfolio includes products such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and associated supplies for patients with sleep apnea, COPD and other pulmonary conditions.

Featured Articles

